Posted: Apr 30, 2020 2:26 PMUpdated: Apr 30, 2020 5:00 PM

Garrett Giles

Vipers from the 138th Fighter Wing flew over Bartlesville on Thursday afternoon to perform a flyover salute to Oklahoma's front line healthcare heroes, first responders and essential employees.

To the dismay of many, the jets flew by, not over, the Ascension St. John Jane Phillips Medical Center. Hundreds gathered in the hospital parking lot to see the occasion and show their support for the healthcare workers in the hospital, but they only found disappointment as the aircraft were said to have flown over the old hospital instead. Below is video of the jets flying by the hospital.

Because of the altitude they were flying at and other aircraft in the area, the jets had to change their flight path. The 138th Fighter Wing said they apologize for the bad visibility and for having no choice but to divert off the mark for safety concerns.

Those who saw the vipers in action the most were in downtown Bartlesville. From Bartlesville, the jets flew to Stillwater before heading to Cushing and beyond. The flight to salute our heroes on the front lines of the COVID-19 battle ended in Owasso.

Residents of the area were encouraged to follow CDC guidelines of promoting social distancing and wearing a face mask while in public to view the flyover.

Pictured above are the jets making a turn west of the Bartlesville airport. Photo courtesy of Michael Bryan. More close up shots of the jets from Bryan can be seen below along with staff photos and video from the event.



