Posted: Apr 30, 2020 3:11 PMUpdated: Apr 30, 2020 3:13 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested for an alleged domestic abuse incident that involved hitting a female victim on the head with a mug of hot coffee. Kelly Stokes stood before a judge at the Washington County Courthouse on Thursday facing one count of domestic abuse.

According to an affidavit, an incident was reported just before 7 a.m. on the 300 block of Chickasaw Avenue in Bartlesville. Officers responded to the scene and noted a female victim who had a laceration near her hairline that was bleeding heavily. She claimed that Stokes hit her on the head with a ceramic mug that contained hot coffee.

Stokes said he was angry and attempted to pour coffee on the woman when she stood up and hit her head on the mug. Bond for Stokes was set at $5,000. Stokes has two previous arrests for drug related charges.