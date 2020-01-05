Posted: May 01, 2020 7:46 AMUpdated: May 01, 2020 10:12 AM

Evan Fahrbach and Garrett Giles

The Vipers from the 138th Fighter Wing were hoping that they could make up for missing their mark on Thursday afternoon.

A second flyover was held on Friday morning between 10:20-10:40 at the Jane Phillips Medical Center in Bartlesville. The video can be found below.

On Thursday, to the dismay of many, the jets flew by, not over, the Ascension St. John Jane Phillips Medical Center.

Hundreds gathered in the hospital parking lot to see the occasion and show their support for the healthcare workers in the hospital, but they only found disappointment as the aircraft were said to have flown over the old hospital instead.

According to a statement the Fighter Wing said “We were not able to make the mark yesterday due to other aircraft in the airspace, forcing us to divert for safety reasons”

The flightpath on Friday morning will be from the West to the East.

The Vipers flew over Bartlesville to perform a flyover salute to Oklahoma's front line healthcare heroes, first responders and essential employees.