Posted: May 01, 2020 9:18 AMUpdated: May 01, 2020 9:18 AM

Tom Davis/Max Gross

The Bartlesville City Council debated its COVID-19 mitigation measures Thursday night in a special meeting.

Mayor Copeland appeared on out COMMUNITY CONNECTION program Friday to clarify a few issues.

Most of what the council approved last night now reflects Governor Kevin Stitt’s “Open Up & Recover Safely” plan. Businesses like restaurants, gyms and movie theaters will be able to open under strict guidelines.

Copeland explained that restaurants can now reopen their dining rooms as long as tables are space at least 9 feet apart

Section 11 of the ordinance was discussed and approved. It dealt with the wearing of cloth masks in retails establishments, among other places, by employees and customers. It was Mayor Dale Copeland who cast the deciding the vote in favor of leaving masks as a suggestion. Copeland said this gives citizens and business owners an opportunity to choose.

