Posted: May 01, 2020 11:30 AMUpdated: May 01, 2020 11:32 AM

Garrett Giles

A kitchen fire at Heritage Theatre – Gizzy’s Pub was extinguished by the Dewey Fire Department on Thursday afternoon.

According to Assistant Fire Chief Cody Meade, Pumper 1 and a full crew were sent to the fire when the call came in. Meade said firefighters Mike Bolinger, Kolten Brown and Cole Williams entered the building and quickly took out the blaze with an extinguisher.

A fan was then set up to pull smoke out of the building, and a minor clean-up followed. Meade said there were no damages or losses in the fire. He said a grease trap leak caused the fire.

Giz Robison has since contacted a welder to fix the leak to bring the building back up to code. The restaurant was back open for business on Friday.

Heritage Theatre - Gizzy's Pub plans on holding a drive-in movie on Saturday night at 7:00 o’clock. They will be showing "Dr. Dolittle." Burgers and drinks will be served as well.