Posted: May 01, 2020 1:54 PMUpdated: May 01, 2020 1:54 PM

Ty Loftis

Just because Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has allowed non-essential businesses such as restaurants and gyms to open back up doesn't mean people should quit abiding by social distancing guidelines. Osage County Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts says it is important to be mindful of the measures put in place when in these businesses.

Governor Stitt would like to add a phase two on May 15th, allowing for additional things to begin operating in the state such as bars and the resumption of organized sports. Roberts says if people were to quit abiding by these guidelines, the governor would have the option to push back the phase two opening date for the state.

Because Stitt has allowed certain businesses to begin opening, the Board of Osage County Commissioners will have the option to open the courthouse and all other county-owned buildings back up to the public.