Posted: May 01, 2020 2:59 PMUpdated: May 01, 2020 2:59 PM

Ty Loftis

In previous years, students at Oklahoma Wesleyan University would be packing into the Janice and Charles Drake Library to get ready for finals week. This year, things are a bit different though, as students have been forced to take to virtual courses in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. President Jim Dunn said students and faculty alike have adjusted quite well to the change.

Dunn is proud of the students for making the necessary adjustments to complete their coursework. Dunn adds that he is also proud of his faculty and the work they are doing during this difficult time.

Dunn said even with the COVID-19 pandemic going on, the University has been able to connect with students through social media and have had bible studies, prayer meetings and other activities in which the students have participated in.