Posted: May 03, 2020 10:31 AMUpdated: May 03, 2020 10:47 AM

Garrett Giles

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, there are 3,972 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. That number is up 121 cases since Saturday. There were zero deaths being reported on Sunday, as the death total remained at 238.

Washington County reports 268 cases, 141 recoveries and 23 deaths.

Osage County has 76 cases, 54 recoveries and 8 deaths.

Meanwhile, Nowata County has 21 cases, 12 recoveries and no fatal cases.

Bartlesville Health and Rehabilitation Community reports 55 residents testing positive for COVID-19 and 13 staffers for a total of 68 and 14 deaths. This facility is also celebrating several recoveries as they did Friday with another "graduation" event for patients leaving their COVID-19 wing.

Adams PARC Post Acute Recovery reports 23 residents with the corona virus and 27 staffers for a total of 50 and 2 deaths with several recoveries as well.

Heritage Villa Nursing Center in Bartlesville is reporting its first positive COVID-19 case as well.

There are 112 total nursing home associated COVID-19 cases and 16 combined deaths from the nursing homes in Washington County. Osage County is reporting 34 nursing home associated cases and six deaths. Nowata County has two nursing home associated cases, and zero deaths.