Posted: May 04, 2020 10:35 AMUpdated: May 04, 2020 10:37 AM

Garrett Giles

This week is teacher appreciation week and the Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation is encouraging you to show teachers that you love them!

The BPS Foundation says you can email that special teacher a note of appreciation, you can ask them what you can do to help them this week, and you can send them a virtual gift card. If that doesn’t work, you can mail a card to your school site with the attention going towards the teacher you want to show your appreciation for this week.

The BPS Foundation is asking people to tag a teacher in their #thank-a-teacher post om Monday to enter them in the Foundation’s raffle for a chance to win $100 for their classroom.