Posted: May 04, 2020 10:36 AMUpdated: May 04, 2020 10:49 AM

Max Gross

The Nowata County Courthouse will remain closed until May 18 after the Nowata County Commissioners opted to extend a resolution on Monday morning. This will also mean all county offices will remain closed to the public. These offices have been functioning without public access since an initial resolution was passed in response to COVID-19.

Nowata County Emergency Manager Laurie Summers has spearheaded the county’s response to the pandemic. Summers says the county will not be receiving another load of personal protective equipment for another four weeks unless there is an emergency within the county. Chairman Burke LaRue is concerned at the impact the virus is having in the region.

While Nowata County remains at 21 cases, all officials are leery of the inflated numbers in neighboring counties. The county is opting on the side of precaution in keeping offices closed. It is unlikely that offices will re-open until sanitation supplies can be stocked for all offices.