Posted: May 04, 2020 11:19 AMUpdated: May 04, 2020 11:19 AM

Evan Fahrbach

A Tulsa man died in Nowata on Friday evening after a drowning incident on a farm.

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Stephen Goforth, 61, was attempting to clear debris from beavers in a spillway pipe about five feet under the surface of a pond using his feet. Goforth was pulled under water once the debris cleared the pipe and was swept inside of the pipe. He then exited the other side of the dam.

Nowata County EMS pronounced him dead at the scene. A personal floatation device was not in use.

Authorities were called to the area at about 9:00 on Friday night.