Posted: May 04, 2020 11:49 AMUpdated: May 04, 2020 12:08 PM

Tom Davis

Stormwalker Ranch is open for business and they are letting everyone know with a huge giveaway promotion.

Kelley Goodall says "As we countdown to Phase-3 of the Governor's plan to open Oklahoma back up "responsibly and safely", we decided we need some fun. So...each week this month, we will be giving away some amazing prizes designed to encourage you!"

Giveaway Details can be found at https://stormwalker.com/open-for-business-giveaway/

WEEK 1 PRIZE (NOW): A Year of Hair Treatments at the Edge Salon (a $1300 value)

WEEK 2 PRIZE (MAY 11-15, 2020): A month's worth of massages. Four, 60-minute therapeutic massages from both: Bodyscape Therapeutic Massage and Simple Serenity WEEK 3 PRIZE (MAY 18-22, 2020) : Dinners on the Town for Two from Sterlings Grille, Crossing 2nd and Painted Horse WEEK 4 PRIZE (MAY 25-29, 2020) : Annual YMCA Family Membership

GRAND PRIZE: A Trip of a Lifetime to include a $3,000 Delta Gift Card and a 7-Night stay in a 2-bedroom VillaTo be eligible for the Grand Prize, you must enter one of the weekly drawings at least once between May 4 and Noon on May 29, 2020.

Stormwalker Ranch is located on almost 60 acres of northeast Oklahoma prairie and includes a beautiful welcome center, riding trails, forested areas, grass-covered fields, training pens, active paddocks, indoor stalls, a fully-enclosed indoor riding arena, and more. Stormwalker Ranch provides clients with tailored equine experiences.