Posted: May 04, 2020 2:43 PMUpdated: May 04, 2020 3:47 PM

Garrett Giles

Congratulations, to Michael Daniels for winning day four of Bartlesville Radio's My Mom's Priceless Digital Scavenger Hunt. Daniels won a floral bouquet valued at $100 from Flowerland, plus some Price Tower gallery tour passes.

Daniels won the floral bouquet by going to Flowerland's website - FlowerlandFlowers.com - and finding a hidden picture of Scott McNeil, the owner, with his dog, and reporting the dog's name.

Daniels said his wife, Stephanie, is one of the best mothers in the world. He said he is a stay at home dad and she is a full time nurse. Together, Michael and Stephanie have four children, three of which are his daughters but her step-daughters, and one son.

Even though Stephanie works, she still finds the time, energy and patience to help Michael make dinner and clean the house. Michael said she finds the time for their family to be together, and that she is the greatest thing that has happened to him and their children.

It's our first ever Mother's Day digital scavenger hunt! Bartlesville Radio and our participating sponsors are saluting Mom for Mother's Day and giving you chances to win gifts for her each day through Mother's Day.

You will be asked each day to go the website of our daily featured business and discover something in our Mother's Day digital scavenger hunt. When you find it, email that information to mom@bartlesvilleradio.com and also tell us why your mom is priceless.

One lucky winner will be drawn each day before 5:00 p.m. You have a chance at winning a specific prize each day and qualifying for the grand prize plus some Price Tower gallery tour passes.

All entries will be eligible for the grand prize: a stay at the Price Tower, Gallery/Tower tours and a Copper Bar Gift Certificate.