Posted: May 04, 2020 6:08 PMUpdated: May 04, 2020 6:08 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska City Council met for a regularly scheduled meeting Monday evening via teleconference and made the decision to re-open city buildings to the public, with a few precautionary measures being taken.

The Pawhuska Fitness Center will re-open, with extra sanitation stations on hand. They have yet to decide if it would be best to re-open the pool. The Pawhuska Public Library will also be open, but they will limit the number of people who can be in the building to ten people. City Hall is also open to the public.

Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Joni Nash let the commissioners know there has been no decision made about Cattleman's Weekend, but the Chamber is moving forward with the Kickoff Dinner on Thursday, June 18th. Nash also said she spoke with producers for “Killers of the Flower Moon” two weeks ago and they said they are still planning on filming in Osage County, just waiting for the proper time to begin doing so.

The council elected to move forward with applying for an emergency grant from the Oklahoma Water Resource Board to assist in making repairs to the Lake Pawhuska Dam. They also approved an advisory committee to be formed for the Pawhuska Ambulance Service.

The City Council approved a contract between the Bureau of Indian Affairs and the Pawhuska Fire Department to protect the natural resources, forest areas and wild lands of Pawhuska. The council also agreed to purchase yard signs to honor seniors for the Pawhuska Class of 2020.