Posted: May 04, 2020 8:27 PMUpdated: May 04, 2020 8:29 PM

Garrett Giles

Normally the Dewey Public Schools Board of Education would have a formal recognition for the District Teacher of the Year, but COVID-19 made that complicated this year.

Superintendent Vince Vincent said they still wanted to publicly recognize Nancy Malone as the District Teacher of the Year in their virtual meeting on Monday evening. He said Malone is a great representative of Dewey Public Schools.

The Dewey Public Schools Board of Education is happy to have Malone and have her be representing Dewey Schools as District Teacher of the Year. Superintendent Vincent said he would suspect that they would be able to meet again in a traditional board meeting and recognize Malone properly. He said they will recognize her, award her with a plaque and take pictures at a later date.

A fund transfer of nearly $7,000 from the CO-OP Fund to the General Fund was approved. Superintendent Vincent said there was no need to continue with the CO-OP Fund so they moved all the funds over into the General Fund.

A contract with Clearwater Enterprises for natural gas services for the 2020-21 school year was also approved. Vincent said there were no changes in costs in the contract.

Four letters of resignation were approved by the board. The board went on to hire Jarrod Johnson as an elementary teacher and coach. Amy Williams and Jamie Phillips were also hired on as Dewey Elementary School teachers.