The Dewey City Council approved to re-plat city-owned property located at 530 S. Osage on Monday night at City Hall.

City Manager Kevin Trease said Bell Camper Sales moved out of the area. He said he thought this would be the right time to re-plat. The reason for re-platting the area is so that anyone who moves into the area doesn't utilize or depend on that space.

After going through a walk through the other day, Trease said the building Bell Camper was in was clean. Trease said Bell Camper did an excellent job of cleaning the facility before their departure. He said the extra cleanliness impressed him.

Bell Camper used the space to store their campers when they were located on the property. Trease said they would take a fence line and bring it straight across the area in question.

This could help the City of Dewey in the future when they try to expand the FEB. Trease said the expansion will help with water intake when bigger storms roll through the area.

Everything in the building seems to be up to code. Trease said the heat and air unit in the building will need to be replaced. He said the City of Dewey may need to look at replacing the unit as an expense for the next year, especially if they choose to rent out the building.

The biggest question moving forward is whether or not the City of Dewey should rent the property or sell it.