Posted: May 05, 2020 9:17 AMUpdated: May 05, 2020 9:17 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce has opened registration for their next webinar to be held on Friday, May 15th from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

The webinar, titled “Best Practices in Business Travel Management and Travel Trends during this Pandemic,” will look at what you can expect when traveling in general and for business in particular, what the forecast is for business travel moving forward, how you should plan your travel budget, and more.

The Bartlesville Chamber will also explain current travel trend and forecasts and explore what are best practices to set up and to manage your business travel during these times.

After you have registered you will receive a zoom call number emailed to your email that you used to register for event. Expect to receive email the day of the webinar. A link to register can be found here.