Posted: May 05, 2020 10:38 AMUpdated: May 05, 2020 12:27 PM

Garrett Giles

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s update on Tuesday, our area has seen a slight uptick in positive coronavirus cases.

Washington County is reporting 276 positive COVID-19 cases, which is up three cases from Monday. Four more have recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries in Washington County to 174. 23 people have died from the coronavirus in the County, but no new deaths are being reported on Tuesday.

Bartlesville Health and Rehab Community reports 55 residents and 14 staff testing positive for COVID-19. They have held graduations for their residents who have recovered from the virus in recent weeks. The long-term care facility has suffered 15 deaths. Adams PARC is reporting 23 residents and 27 staff testing positive for the virus. Two people have died. Meanwhile, Heritage Villa is reporting one positive case of coronavirus.

Osage County is listing two new positive cases to bring the total to 78. Deaths in Osage County remain unchanged at eight. Meanwhile, Nowata County is still reporting 21 cases, 13 recoveries and zero deaths.

Statewide, case numbers jumped up by 83 cases as the state total now sits at 4,127 cases. Nine people have died from the virus, bringing the state total up to 247. Recoveries in Oklahoma are up by 148, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,830.