Posted: May 05, 2020 12:12 PMUpdated: May 05, 2020 12:12 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners got a recommendation from Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts that events on county-owned property could resume on Wednesday. After discussion, the commissioners agreed that would be a fine decision. District one commissioner Randall Jones said with the way most events are structured, he feels like it should be safe to proceed, given the proper social distancing guidelines.

Osage County Tourism Director Kelly Bland raised a concern of bathrooms and all other areas being cleaned properly throughout the event. Jones said even if it meant hiring extra staff, everything would be properly taken care of as the event was going on. Fairgrounds Director Shane Lyons said he would be ready to begin operations on Wednesday.