Posted: May 05, 2020 1:13 PMUpdated: May 05, 2020 1:13 PM

Garrett Giles

Phillips 66 in Bartlesville began a phased return to office on Monday, May 4th, which will continue into June.

Summer Austin, the Director of Communications & Public Affairs at Phillips 66 in Bartlesville said: “To protect our onsite personnel, we have implemented vigorous prevention protocols and actions to maintain safe and reliable operations. Personal protective measures include those recommended by the CDC, such as practicing social distancing and the use of face coverings and good hygiene practices.”

These steps are also in place to protect the health and safety of Phillips 66 employees’ families and the communities in which they live.