Posted: May 05, 2020 1:36 PMUpdated: May 05, 2020 1:36 PM

Ty Loftis

Repairs are needing to be made to the dam at Lake Pawhuska and these are sure to be costly. At Monday evening’s City Council meeting, Engineer Tim Ward told the Pawhuska council members that there is funding available through the Oklahoma Water Resource Board. Ward says they have a grant that would help pay for some of these repairs.

If they were to receive both of those grants, they would have $300,000 to assist in making the dam repairs. Ward says there are many different ways in which the council can decide to repair the dam.

The commissioners did not come to an agreement on how to repair the dam, but they did approve the resolution to apply for the grant with the Oklahoma Water Resource Board.