Posted: May 06, 2020 6:02 AMUpdated: May 06, 2020 6:02 AM

Tom Davis

U.S. Senator James Lankford (R-Ok) called into our Bartlesville Radio Studios Wednesday to discuss tax breaks for charitable giving during this COVID-19 pandemic for our podcast.

The Senator also elaborated on the positives of reopening Oklahoma and America with safety in mind and touched on the trying times for our oil industry.

