Posted: May 06, 2020 10:28 AM

Max Gross

For the fourth consecutive day, the Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting zero COVID-19 deaths in Washington County on Wednesday. 281 cases are being reported in Washington County with 186 recoveries and 23 listed deaths.

All but two of the reported deaths are listed in Bartlesville. Washington County is reported to have 134 cases and 18 deaths associated with nursing homes or long-term care facilities. This is the third most of any county in Oklahoma.

Osage is reported to have 78 cases, 59 recoveries and eight deaths. 45 cases are listed in Skiatook and 10 are reported in Pawhuska. Nowata County remains at 21 cases, 16 recoveries and zero deaths. 10 cases are listed in the City of Nowata.

Statewide 74 more cases are being reported on Wednesday for a total of 4,201. Six more deaths are being reported statewide, none of them locally. In total, 253 Oklahomans have died from COVID-19.

