Posted: May 07, 2020 12:27 PMUpdated: May 07, 2020 12:27 PM

Ty Loftis

Pawhuska seniors were supposed to graduate next week, but the coronavirus pandemic has forced the school to push that date back to Friday, June 26th. Pawhuska councilwoman Jourdan Foran brought about a way to honor and recognize those seniors at Monday evening's city council meeting.

Pawhuska has 47 seniors graduating this year and Foran says it would be $940 to collect yard signs for the entire class. The school said they would be willing to chip in and help pay for the signs, but the council felt it would be best to help the school out by paying for it in full.

Once ordered, the signs should arrive within a week.