Posted: May 07, 2020 1:03 PMUpdated: May 07, 2020 1:03 PM

Garrett Giles

Washington County Sheriff Scott Owen presented a basket of goodies to WCSO’s full-time nursing staff to honor them on Nurses Week.

In a statement, Sheriff Owen said: “These ladies are a tremendous asset to the office and our detention center.”

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office thanks all our local nurses who have gone above and beyond during the COVID-19 pandemic in recent weeks. They said their hats are off to them for their service.