Posted: May 07, 2020 3:13 PMUpdated: May 07, 2020 3:15 PM

Garrett Giles

The U.S. Highway 75 entrance into the Woodland housing addition will be closed to all traffic beginning on Monday, May 11th to facilitate the Woodland Road Concrete Rehabilitation Project.

Director of Engineering Micah Siemers in a statement, said: “Typically, we would try to keep at least one direction of traffic open during this type of project; however, at the Highway 75 intersection we did not feel it would be safe for the workers or the public to try to maintain ingress or egress. For this reason, all access to the Woodland addition will be limited to Adams Boulevard and Nowata Road during the course of this project.”

It is anticipated the project will take approximately three weeks to complete, pending weather conditions.