Posted: May 08, 2020 1:01 PMUpdated: May 08, 2020 1:01 PM

Max Gross

Bartlesville police chief Tracy Roles and deputy chief Rocky Bevard have been place on paid administrative leave according to a press release from the City of Bartlesville. This is due to internal employment related complaints from two Bartlesville Police Department employees. The top two officials will not be a part of this review to ensure that it is impartial.

Special assistant to the chief Rick Silver will serve as acting chief in their absence. Silver spent 10 years as the Washington County sheriff before retiring in May 2018.

The City of Bartlesville had no further statement on the matter as they don’t speak publicly on personnel matters.

FULL STATEMENT HERE.