Posted: May 10, 2020 10:04 AMUpdated: May 10, 2020 10:14 AM

Garrett Giles

Lead Pastor Darryl Wootton of Spirit Church in Bartlesville, alongside his wife, Faith, made a big announcement during a virtual service on Sunday.

The mission of Spirit Church is to share the love, joy and peace of Jesus Christ to the least, last and the lost. Pastor "D" said Spirit Church is eliminating $2.6-million worth of critical medical debt to the least and the lost. He thanked the congregation for worshipping God with their giving to keep the church strong, and for bringing love, joy and peace to thousands of lives by eliminating medical debt.

Pastor D said that Spirit Church is eliminating $2.6-million in critical medical debt in Nowata, Osage and Washington counties. He added that they are partnering with an out-of-state church, which will help extend the reach of this relief in Oklahoma.

Letters will go out this week. Pastor D said his prayer is that the individuals that see their medical debt forgiven, will turn to Jesus Christ, who forgives our eternal, spiritual debt.

Sunday's service where Pastor D and Faith shared the big announcement can be found on Facebook.