Posted: May 10, 2020 10:28 AMUpdated: May 10, 2020 10:30 AM

Garrett Giles

According to Sunday’s update from the Oklahoma State Department of Health, there are now 4,589 positive coronavirus cases and 272 deaths. Case numbers went up by 99 across the state, and there were two new deaths being reported.

Washington County remained at 296 cases, 28 deaths and 215 recoveries on Sunday. Osage County is still reporting 88 cases, 8 deaths and 62 recoveries. Nowata County has 22, 0 deaths and 19 recoveries.

Local long term health facility numbers show Bartlesville Health and Rehabilitation Community with 55 resident cases, 27 staff cases and 18 deaths. There have been several recoveries at this facility with weekly "graduations" from the COVID-19 wing.

Adams PARC Post-Acute Recovery Center 28 resident cases, 37 staff cases, 4 deaths and several recoveries. Heritage Villa in Bartlesville only has one positive case of COVID-19. Skiatook Nursing Home reports 23 resident cases, 14 staff cases, 6 deaths and several recoveries.