Posted: May 11, 2020 10:26 AMUpdated: May 11, 2020 10:27 AM

Evan Fahrbach

Local businessman Paul Hood, from Hood & Associates CPAs, has wrapped up his campaign to give money to individuals locally for eating out amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hood says he sent out about $25,000 to 900 plus individuals and he says he thinks it helped many restaurants.

Hood says he received a lot of positive feedback for the promotion. About half a dozen restaurants reached out to say thanks, including Dink’s Pit BBQ in Bartlesville. Hood says he was happy to help and was glad people took advantage of the opportunity.

Hood says that it is more important than ever to shop local and help out businesses that might be struggling.

You can find out more about Hood & Associates CPAS at HoodCPAs.com