Posted: May 11, 2020 11:49 AMUpdated: May 11, 2020 11:49 AM

Trey Stumpff

Earlier Monday morning school officials from Copan High School announced their new date for CPS High School Graduation following the Covid-19 Pandemic

They posted the following statement:

“Copan High School Graduation on June 12th, 2020, at 8:00 p.m. at the Copan High School Football Field.”

Officials from the school are hopeful that the new date will be safe enough to recognize the Class of 2020. As always they say that safety is their number one priority and will follow the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.