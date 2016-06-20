Posted: May 11, 2020 1:32 PMUpdated: May 11, 2020 1:32 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners met for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday and discussed a wide array of items.

Matt Clark, a security guard at the Osage County Courthouse, alerted the commissioners about a plan he and other department heads had developed to help keep the public safe as the courthouse opened to the public. This includes only allowing so many people in at one time, sanitizing the building and traffic flowing in the same direction.

The commissioners have finally made the decision to have a company demolish and remove the Bighill Furniture Store in Fairfax. At Monday's meeting, six firms submitted bids for the project and the commissioners opted to wait a week before making the decision on who to choose so that they could get more information from the four lowest bidders.

The commissioners announced that the county-wide free dump day will take place on Saturday, June 23rd. The commissioners also opted to postpone the 2020 resale auction and there were no utility permits signed at the meeting.

The next regularly scheduled Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting will be next Monday at 10 o' clock in the morning.