Posted: May 12, 2020 12:29 PMUpdated: May 12, 2020 12:29 PM

Ty Loftis

Keeping the public safe as they enter the courthouse and all other county-owned buildings is the top priority for the Board of Osage County Commissioners. Matt Clark, a security guard at the Osage County Courthouse worked with department heads in the buildings to develop some guidelines to ensure that those entering the courthouse would be safe.

Clark expects to see two problems if these measures are implemented. Clark says he will have no way of monitoring how far apart those waiting outside are standing and he feels as if people will visit multiple offices, causing them to be in the courthouse for a long time. Court Clerk Shelia Bellamy stressed the importance of keeping the building sanitized.

Commissioners Assistant Kandy Jump said they have a good supply of cleaning products.