Posted: May 12, 2020 1:14 PMUpdated: May 12, 2020 1:36 PM

Garrett Giles

Like most seniors in the Class of 2020, Bartlesville High School seniors have had a very difficult year due to COVID19.

These seniors are not only missing out on finishing their high school year with friends, but also proms, games, dances, and even graduation. A dedicated group of moms with seniors are trying to soften the blow by making sure every BHS senior gets “adopted” by someone in the larger community. This could mean cards, prayers, gift certificates, or whatever you would like, your help is requested to make the Class of 2020 at BHS feel special.

The mothers’ hope you will help spread the news of their new Facebook page, “Adopt a 2020 Senior Bartlesville High School Grad.” There, parents are posting photos of their seniors, and community members are able to “adopt" them. No personal information is to be posted, that is all kept private, on the Messenger side of Facebook.

They hope that all BHS graduating seniors will be involved.