Posted: May 12, 2020 2:25 PMUpdated: May 12, 2020 2:26 PM

Trey Stumpff

The Board of Osage County Commissioners have agreed to move the date for the Osage County Free Dump Day. The Free Dump Day was originally scheduled for April but had to be postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic. District three commissioner Darren McKinney weighed in on the changes

The commissioners say they are starting to see areas across Osage County on Highway 20 that there are piles of shingles beginning to accumulate on the side of the road. The County road crews have been working hard during the last month on cleaning up the shingles that were left on both sides of the highway.

You may take advantage of this free Dump Day on Saturday, June 13th, from 8:00a.m to 4:00p.m. or until dumpsters are full.