Posted: May 12, 2020 2:28 PMUpdated: May 12, 2020 2:53 PM

Garrett Giles

Jeff Nene, the national spokesperson for Convoy of Hope, said the non-profit set out to provide 10-million meals to those that are struggling through the COVID19 pandemic in the United States.

In seven to eight weeks, Convoy of Hope surpassed 15-million meals. However, the organization is looking to keep adding meals and feeding those in need.

Nene said most of the food they provide is donated, but during the pandemic, they have had to purchase some food as well. He said they have served nearly 40 states during this crisis.

But it is not about how many states or how many meals they serve. Rather, it is about getting food into people's hands across the nation.

Nene said they will continue to respond to those that are need as long as there is a need to respond to. He said Convoy of Hope is working with churches to distribute food across the nation.

Most churches are doing drive-thru food services. Other churches are going out into the community to provide meals to those who cannot afford to go out during the crisis like the elderly. The churches are doing what they can with Convoy of Hope to get the food out to those individuals.

Replenishing local food banks is another goal Convoy of Hope has at this time. Food banks across the nation has seen their need for food nearly double during the coronavirus pandemic we are living through.

Nene said Convoy of Hope does everything in their power to help communities reach out into their own community. He said they have the staff to get out into the community to teach those skills and that character to the communities they serve in; they bring the best a community has together.

There is a saying at Convoy of Hope that goes like this: "Doing the Next Kind Thing." Nene said if people look at the opportunities they have each day to do something kind, they can make a difference in someone's life. He encourages everyone to do the next kind thing every day, even when the pandemic ends.

You can visit convoyofhope.org to give a gift or learn more about Convoy of Hope's mission to feed others during tough times. If a community is in need, they can reach out by sending a message via email to info@convoyofhope.org.