Posted: May 12, 2020 2:54 PMUpdated: May 12, 2020 2:54 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man with a history of crime was arrested again for taking items from a Bartlesville residence. Kyle Wayne Jackson is facing charges of second degree burglary and concealing stolen property. Jackson has a felony conviction in Missouri and has previously faced burglary charges in Washington County.

According to an affidavit, Jackson was seen entering a residence on the 700 block of 9th Street in Bartlesville by a female witness. She claims to have viewed Jackson entering a storage building, take various items and then leave in his vehicle.

Officers made contact with Jackson who said he, “took something that wasn’t mine.” Jackson said he took a bunch of baseball cards, two phone chargers and a DVD player. He claims he was going to take a lawn mower and an air conditioner as well but decided to leave them.

Jackson saw his bond set at $20,000 during a Tuesday afternoon court appearance.