Posted: May 13, 2020 9:23 AMUpdated: May 13, 2020 9:35 AM

Tom Davis

S tormwalker Ranch is open for business and they are letting everyone know with a huge giveaway promotion.

Kelley Goodall says "As we countdown to Phase-3 of the Governor's plan to open Oklahoma back up "responsibly and safely", we decided we need some fun. So...each week this month, we will be giving away some amazing prizes designed to encourage you!"

Giveaway Details can be found at https://stormwalker.com/open-for-business-giveaway/

WEEK 1 PRIZE: A Year of Hair Treatments at the Edge Salon (a $1300 value)

WEEK 2 PRIZE (NOW- MAY,15, 2020): A month's worth of massages. Four, 60-minute therapeutic massages from both: Bodyscape Therapeutic Massage and Simple Serenity WEEK 3 PRIZE (MAY 18-22, 2020) : Dinners on the Town for Two from Sterlings Grille, Crossing 2nd and Painted Horse WEEK 4 PRIZE (MAY 25-29, 2020) : Annual YMCA Family Membership

GRAND PRIZE: A Trip of a Lifetime to include a $3,000 Delta Gift Card and a 7-Night stay in a 2-bedroom VillaTo be eligible for the Grand Prize, you must enter one of the weekly drawings at least once between May 4 and Noon on May 29, 2020.

Special Guest in the studio was Donita Earnest, School Counselor at Caney Valley High School in Kansa. Donita has taken students from her schools to Stormwalker Ranch to participate in the SPURS program going on 3 years.

SPURS is an equine-facilitated learning program designed for groups of all ages. It is for schools and educational groups as well as group leaders, business owners, managers and executives in corporate settings who wish to experience accelerated learning in areas of team building, leadership and relationship development, using the Equine Experiential Learning programs at Stormwalker Ranch.

WATCH KELLEY AND DONITIA ON COMMUNITY CONNECTION