Posted: May 13, 2020 10:45 AMUpdated: May 13, 2020 10:45 AM

Max Gross

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting 300 total cases in Washington County. 29 people in Washington County have died from COVID-19. 234 are deemed recovered from the virus according to the OSDH report.

Osage County is listing 90 confirmed positives, 62 recoveries and eight deaths. Nowata County is listed to have 23 cases, 19 recoveries and still zero deaths.

Nursing homes and long-term care facilities have been hit by the virus across the country. Washington County has 141 cases at several of these facilities. 22 deaths are associated with these places in Bartlesville. Osage County has 34 nursing home cases and six deaths. Nowata County three cases.

Statewide cases numbers now total 4,852, an increase of 120 positive cases since Tuesday. No new deaths are being reported in Oklahoma. 278 people in the state have died in the state.