Posted: May 13, 2020 11:36 AMUpdated: May 13, 2020 11:41 AM

Garrett Giles

The 2020 Annual Meeting of the Members of the Bartlesville Regional United Way took place on Tuesday afternoon, and BRUW honored several of their top giving leaders.

ConocoPhillips received the United Way's Groundbreaker Award for conducting the only campaign in excess of $500,000. Meanwhile, Phillips 66 received the United Way's Cornerstone Award for conducting the only campaign in excess of $300,000.

Truity Federal Credit Union received the United Way's Pillar Award for conducting the only campaign in excess of $50,000. Receiving the United Way's Foundation Award was Chevron Phillips for conducting the only campaign in excess of $25,000.

The following businesses received the United Way's Ignite Award for conducting a campaign in excess of $10,000:

Arvest Bank

BlueSkyBio.com

Ernst & Young

Stotts, Archambo, Mueggenborg & Barclay CP

Zachary Group

QuikTrip

The following businesses received the United Way's Spark Award for conducting a campaign in excess of $5,000:

Ascension St. John

The Public Service Company of Oklahoma

The Illuminate Award honors a model campaign conducted by a partner agency of the Bartlesville Regional United Way. In 2019, Elder Care conducted a pie in the face public contest. They sold tickets for a dollar a piece and the director that ended up with the most tickets took a pie in the face at their annual chili/soup cook off. This fun idea generated more excitement and an increase in participation and donations of their annual campaign in support of the 2019 Bartlesville Regional United Way Annual Campaign.

The Campaign Coordinator Award honors a campaign coordinator for exceptional leadership and ability to champion a successful internal campaign. For 17 years, Brenda Hanna has lead the internal campaign for Stotts, Archambo, Mueggenborg & Barclay PC. Brenda's enthusiasm for the Bartlesville Regional United Way mission is infectious and can be felt through the internal campaigns she conducts yearly.

The Spotlight Award is presented each year to a company or organization that has demonstrated exceptional growth in their overall campaign. Zachry grew their campaign by 30-percent over last year’s campaign. Their company experienced a growth in employees which resulted in a growth of employee participation and contributions. Zachry has a strong culture of giving and invites BRUW staff in every year to present to their employees the difference their donations are making within their communities.

Volunteer Award Winners include Mark Jensen, Bobby Schneider, and Jay Stumpff.

Bartlesville Regional United Way also gave their 2019 Impact Report during the virtual meeting.

Around 30,500 people were served, $1.5 million were invested in our communities, and 13 partners and 29 programs were supported in the community. $2.3 million were raised for our communities, 45 workplace campaigns were conducted, and $240,000 in retiree donations were matched by ConocoPhillips and Phillips 66.

Bartlesville Regional United Way has a mission to lead the fight to improve the Health, Education and Financial Stability of every person in our communities. They envision a world where all individuals and families achieve their human potential through Education, Financial Stability and Healthy Lives. At the Bartlesville Regional United Way, they are focusing on supporting programs and initiatives that are making that a reality.