Posted: May 13, 2020 12:02 PMUpdated: May 13, 2020 12:04 PM

Trey Stumpff

The Oklahoma Educational Television Authority has announced Bartlesville senior Stone Yang and Superintendent Chuck McCauley will be featured in a television broadcast at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 16th and 3:30 p.m. on Sunday May 17th.

The program with partnership from The Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence will broadcast a special tribute to this year’s Academic All-Staters and recipients of the Oklahoma Medal for Excellence Awards. This program is taking the place of the annual Academic Awards Banquet due to the COVID-19.

Bartlesville High School Senior Stone Yang is just one of the state’s 100 top public high school seniors. The top high schools’ seniors in the state are selected from 495 nominations statewide, the student honorees hail from 75 schools in 69 Oklahoma school districts.

The program will also recognize the Superintendent of Bartlesville Public Schools’ Chuck McCauley, as a winner of this year’s elementary/secondary administration winner. He is one of five innovative public-school educators who will receive this award.

The 2020 Academic All-State Class is the 34th to be selected by the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence in what has been described as " Oklahoma's most rigorous academic competition."

Following the OETA broadcast, the tribute will also be available on the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence website at ofe.org.