Posted: May 13, 2020 2:40 PMUpdated: May 13, 2020 4:21 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Farmers Market will be opening Saturday, June 6th from 8:00 to 11:30 a.m. with approximately 14 vendors.

The Bartlesville Farmers Market Board is working hard to develop plans that will keep their customers and vendors safe by spreading their masked vendors apart and making their market a one-way market. Customers will enter from Buffalo entrance and exit from the other three openings.

In the coming weeks, the Bartlesville Farmers Market Board will be announcing other changes, guidelines and suggestions that will promote a safe market environment. They will need to partner with their customers for a safe market.

The Farmers Market has always been a place for fun interaction with our neighbors. This will change some in 2020, but they say they will still provide an economic benefit to their area farmers and the nutritional well-being of the local population.