Posted: May 14, 2020 8:57 AMUpdated: May 14, 2020 11:12 AM

Garrett Giles

On Wednesday evening, the Bartlesville Police Department received several reports of gun shots in the area of Douglas Park.

The call came in at 11:27 p.m. While Officers were responding to this call another call came in from the hospital in reference to a male subject with a gunshot wound brought in by a private vehicle.

Captain Jay Hastings said officers determined the victim at the hospital was in the 1500 block of SW 6th Street when the shooting occurred. He said investigators later served a search warrant on a nearby residence looking for a possible shooting suspect.

As of Thursday morning, Bartlesville Police Investigators are attempting to locate 45-year-old Donte Lamont Ishem for questioning about the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Bartlesville Police Department at 918.338.4001 or call Crime Stoppers at 918.336.2583 to remain anonymous. The victim was listed in critical condition overnight.