Posted: May 14, 2020 10:19 AMUpdated: May 14, 2020 10:19 AM

Max Gross

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting a death of a woman older than 65 due to COVID-19. OSDH numbers now list 29 deaths and 300 positive cases. This comes in the wake of a woman who reportedly was mistakenly listed as a Washington County death. Also, KWON is reporting an employee at a Bartlesville nail salon that has tested positive for COVID-19. Despite this the reported numbers have not changed.

Osage County has not seen another positive case and remains at 90 with eight deaths. Nowata County is also constant with 23 cases and zero deaths. Statewide cumulative numbers have now reached 4,962, an increase of 110 cases. Six more deaths are being reported by the state as well—now 284 are being listed across Oklahoma.

MORE INFO HERE.