Posted: May 14, 2020 12:28 PMUpdated: May 14, 2020 12:31 PM

Garrett Giles

Washington County Emergency Management plans on setting up tents near the Courthouse on Sunday as efforts to re-open the facility will begin on Monday.

Emergency Management Director Kary Cox told the Washington County Commissioners this Monday that a crew will come in to set up the tents in the parking lot between the Courthouse and the County Administration Building located along Johnstone Avenue in downtown Bartlesville. He said he will notify the police department and the sheriff's office about the tents and request a watch order to be placed over them.

The tents are said to take approximately four minutes to set up and fifteen minutes to take down. It was said that there does not appear to be a great need for a power source for the tents; laptops and iPads will be used on site and can be charged elsewhere. Hand sanitizer will be on site as well.