Posted: May 14, 2020 1:24 PMUpdated: May 14, 2020 1:26 PM

Max Gross

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt says Oklahoma is in good shape as the state prepares for phase two of the “Open Up & Recover Safely” plan on Friday, May 15. The second phase will involve the resumption of sporting events, weddings and funerals among other things. Stitt says that data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health says that hospitalization rates are down as well the rate of positive tests being returned. Despite this Stitt says the virus will still be around until there is a vaccine.

On the local level the City of Bartlesville plans to drop a number of restrictions previously outlined in a series of updates to a city ordinance. Phase two involves the opening of several city facilities in some capacity including city hall and the police department lobby. Mayor Dale Copeland says safety measures will be taken.

Copeland says that city’s April 30 ordinance had all three phases of the OURS plan included and they will continue to operate in stride with the state. Copeland says a COVID-19 update will likely be heard at a city council meeting on Monday, May 18.

For more information on Bartlesville’s re-opening plan CLICK HERE.