Posted: May 14, 2020 3:41 PMUpdated: May 14, 2020 3:42 PM

Ty Loftis

The Barnsdall Class of 2020 has ended their high school career in an unusual way. The Panthers will make the most out of their final hurrah with a celebratory graduation parade Friday night in downtown Barnsdall. Senior Chance McGill explains how things will work.

Even though this has been a trying year for Barnsdall seniors, McGill said he along with his other seniors, have tried to make the best of a difficult situation.

Valedictorian and Salutatorian speeches will begin playing over the loudspeakers in downtown at 7:15 p.m. followed by the parade. You can hear the entire event on Sportstalk KPGM AM 1500 FM 99.1.