Barnsdall Schools
Posted: May 14, 2020 3:41 PMUpdated: May 14, 2020 3:42 PM
Barnsdall Prepares for Unique Graduation Ceremony
Ty Loftis
The Barnsdall Class of 2020 has ended their high school career in an unusual way. The Panthers will make the most out of their final hurrah with a celebratory graduation parade Friday night in downtown Barnsdall. Senior Chance McGill explains how things will work.
Even though this has been a trying year for Barnsdall seniors, McGill said he along with his other seniors, have tried to make the best of a difficult situation.
Valedictorian and Salutatorian speeches will begin playing over the loudspeakers in downtown at 7:15 p.m. followed by the parade. You can hear the entire event on Sportstalk KPGM AM 1500 FM 99.1.
