Posted: May 14, 2020 3:59 PMUpdated: May 14, 2020 3:59 PM

Garrett Giles

As many Oklahomans are facing new challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Oklahoma Natural Gas is encouraging customers to take advantage of the $900 million the federal government recently released to the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

LIHEAP, which is a federally funded program that helps eligible households pay a portion of their home energy costs, and the application period runs through Friday, May 15th at midnight. The Oklahoma, the program is administered through the Oklahoma Department of Human Services.

“We know that COVID-19 has brought hardships that many of our customers have never faced before, so we want to do what we can to spread the word about this important resource,” said Callie Sneddon, Oklahoma Natural Gas director of customer service.

How to Qualify:

· Applicants must be responsible for direct payment of their heating bills

· Income eligibility requirements are set at 130% of the federal poverty level

How to Apply:

Visit okdhslive.org

The level of benefit varies according to household income, number of people living in the home, type of residence, type of heating fuel and utility rates. More information is available at oklahomanaturalgas.com/LIHEAP.

Ready to Help and Here for Customers:

Oklahoma Natural Gas is suspending disconnects due to nonpayment through Friday, May 15th. A variety of options to make payments or set up alternative payment plans are available to customers who are facing financial difficulties. Customers should visit oklahomanaturalgas.com/cares or call 800.664.5463 to discuss alternative payment arrangements. Customer service representatives are available Monday through Friday, 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Additionally, the Share the Warmth program provides energy assistance to those whose immediate financial resources simply cannot cover their home-heating expenses. Find out more information at OklahomaNaturalGas.com/special-services/share-the-warmth.

For the latest company actions related to COVID-19, visit: OklahomaNaturalGas.com/coronavirus or follow them on Facebook and Twitter.