Posted: May 15, 2020 9:41 AMUpdated: May 15, 2020 9:45 AM

Garrett Giles

City of Bartlesville officials have announced that Frontier Swimming Pool will be opened for the season in early-to mid-June.

City staff is working with Richard Kane YMCA, which manages and operates the City-owned Frontier and Sooner pools, to open Frontier Pool for the summer season. The agencies will evaluate the demand for the pools before deciding whether to open Sooner Pool, located at 420 S.E. Madison Blvd., for the season as well.

City Manager Mike Bailey said: "We are hoping to have Frontier Pool open within the first two weeks of June. The actual date will be dependent on weather and the availability of the City’s Building Maintenance staff, as they are currently working to ready other City facilities for reopening in the coming days and weeks.”

A phased approach will be taken to reopen most City facilities by Monday, June 1st in accordance with Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt’s Open Up and Recover Safely (OURS) plan, Phase Two.

Some restrictions will be in place at the pool due to the COVID-19 pandemic. City staff is currently working with the YMCA to implement protocols to help reduce spread of the virus.