Posted: May 15, 2020 10:14 AMUpdated: May 15, 2020 10:22 AM

Trey Stumpff

The Bartlesville Public Library is opening, Monday, May 18th through Friday, May 31st for curbside pickup for library books.

The library stated on their Facebook page “For Curbside Pickup starting on May 18th, we will begin pulling all the hold requests received, and we will contact you by calling, emailing or texting (depending on your account settings for contact preferences) letting each patron know their materials are available for pickup.”

When you receive a notification that your order is ready, the library is asking that their guests please enter the parking Lot at Fifth and Johnstone Ave. and pull into one of the six marked pickup spaces. You are also to remain in your car and call the number on the sign in front of you and let them know you are here. The staff will promptly deliver your requested materials right to your car.

Returned library materials will remain exclusively received through the book drops. The returned books will undergo a 72-hour quarantine and sanitation before they will be placed back into circulation.

The library also says that they are excited to serve the community of Bartlesville again and cannot wait until they can fully reopen on Monday, June 1st.

For those who would prefer to speak directly with a librarian, please call 918-338-4171 beginning Monday, May 18th to place your materials “order”.